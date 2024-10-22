West Boggs Park is gearing up for its annual Halloween Hootenanny on October 26, 2024, promising a full day of family-friendly activities, contests, and spooky fun. The event, which will run from morning until evening, includes a variety of engaging experiences for all ages, from crafting and face painting to pumpkin carving, costume contests, and trick-or-treating.

The festivities will kick off at 11:00 AM with crafts and face painting at the Activity Center, followed by the popular Chili Brew at 1:00 PM at the Redfox 21 Campsite. Chili will be available for purchase until sold out, with all proceeds going to charity. Donations will be matched by Enbridge, doubling the impact.

For those eager to show off their creative skills, the Pumpkin Carving and Painting Contest will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM at the Activity Center, with prizes awarded at 4:30 PM. Simultaneously, the Pet Costume Contest will be held at the Stage at 3:00 PM, with winners announced at 3:20 PM. The always-competitive Site Decoration Judging begins at 3:30 PM, with prizes given at 4:30 PM.

Families can also enjoy hayrides from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, with pickup at the Bobcat Bathroom. The fun continues with a Costume Contest at 5:00 PM on the stage, and prizes will be awarded at 5:20 PM.

The highlight of the evening, trick-or-treating, will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. For the safety of trick-or-treaters, no golf carts will be allowed during the first hour, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.

With a packed schedule of exciting activities and contests, the Halloween Hootenanny at West Boggs Park is the perfect way for families to celebrate the spooky season together. For more information, contact activities@westboggs.com.