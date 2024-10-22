Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reported its third quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $139.8 million, diluted earnings per share of $0.44; $147.2 million, and $0.46 on an adjusted basis, respectively.

The third quarter highlights included:

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $397.9 million

Noninterest expense of $272.3 million; adjusted noninterest expense of $262.8 million

Period-end total deposits of $40.8 billion, up $0.8 billion; core deposits up $1.0 billion

To read the full report, visit: https://ir.oldnational.com/news/press-releases/press-release-details/2024/Old-National-Bancorp-Reports-Third-Quarter-2024-Results/default.aspx.