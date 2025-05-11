Warrick County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is set to begin a two-week earthquake risk assessment in June, partnering with state and federal agencies to evaluate the resilience of key infrastructure. The project focuses on identifying vulnerabilities in schools, hospitals, and emergency service buildings to improve disaster readiness and recovery efforts.

The assessments, conducted in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium (CUSEC), will use advanced equipment to detect potential weaknesses in critical structures. Findings from the evaluation will be compiled into a detailed report outlining facilities most at risk should an earthquake occur in the region.

This initiative supports ongoing efforts to update Warrick County’s disaster response strategy under FEMA’s Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program. By pinpointing structural concerns in advance, local officials aim to prioritize upgrades and mitigate damage before a seismic event strikes.

Warrick County is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, one of the most active earthquake regions in the central United States. Historical data and scientific modeling underscore the importance of preparedness in this area, which has seen numerous earthquakes over the past century.

To learn more about the Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program, visit FEMA’s website at: https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/risk-management/earthquake/nehrp

For updates and additional information, residents are encouraged to visit the Warrick County EMA Facebook page.