The Paoli Police Department reported several arrests tied to narcotics enforcement efforts during the first week of May.

On May 7, narcotics officers arrested Terra Wilson following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of 14.8 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded syringe. Wilson was booked into the Orange County Jail on a Level 4 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine.

On May 8, Officer Dylan White initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the Paoli Police Department parking lot without headlights. The driver, Christopher Willhoite, and the passenger, Roy Moneyhun, were found to be unlicensed and had prior drug-related offenses. A K9 search revealed approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Both men were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine more than five grams, a Level 5 felony.

That same day, Paoli officers also conducted a saturation patrol throughout various neighborhoods. During the operation, two additional arrests were made, including Brian Cazee, 37, of Campbellsburg, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The department noted these arrests are part of continued efforts to combat illegal drug activity and increase law enforcement visibility throughout the community.

You can view more information on all three of these arrests by visiting the Paoli Police Department Facebook page.