The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department has released its April 2025 Activity Report, offering a detailed look into the department’s efforts to keep the community safe and informed. Sharing monthly reports like this helps ensure transparency, builds public trust, and highlights the range of services local law enforcement provides.

In April, the department handled a total of 724 dispatched calls across police, fire, and EMS services. Of those, 562 were specific calls for service by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

The Patrol Division responded to a wide range of incidents, including 17 accidents, 134 traffic stops, 20 motorist assists, and 9 domestic calls. Deputies also performed 9 welfare checks, served 26 legal papers, addressed 11 animal complaints, and carried out 8 warrant services. They assisted other agencies 35 times, responded to 203 other various calls, and were approached directly by the public 82 times for officer contact. There were no recorded business checks in April.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) Division attended 4 school activities and resolved 4 incidents within school settings, showing continued involvement in local school safety efforts.

In the Jail Division, the department recorded 24 total book-ins, 18 of which stemmed from in-county arrests. The highest total population for the month reached 36 inmates. The report also noted that 34 registered sex and violent offenders are currently monitored within the county.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department encourages residents to stay informed and connected. For more information, citizens can visit their official Facebook page or contact the department directly at (812) 338-2802.