On Friday of this past week, the Indiana Department of Education’s Office of Educator Talent recognized Ms. Mary Jo Hagedorn of Perry Central Jr./Sr. High School as a distinguished classroom leader, coinciding with the celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

This acknowledgment highlights Ms. Hagedorn’s unwavering commitment and the countless hours she dedicates to her students and the broader school community. Such recognitions are part of the state’s broader initiative to honor educators who exemplify excellence and dedication in their profession. Programs like the Indiana Teacher of the Year and the Educational Excellence Awards Gala serve to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession by spotlighting outstanding educators across the state.

By celebrating educators like Ms. Hagedorn, Indiana underscores the vital role teachers play in shaping the future of its students and communities. These recognitions not only honor individual achievements but also aim to elevate the teaching profession and encourage continued excellence in education statewide.