Last week, Southwest Dubois County School Corporation (SWSC) in Huntingburg, Indiana, inaugurated its annual Teacher of the Year program, honoring two educators for their exceptional contributions to student learning and academic growth.

Kyle Baseden was named the 2025 Secondary Teacher of the Year, while Lindsey Riehle received the 2025 Elementary Teacher of the Year award. Both were recognized for their ability to inspire students across diverse backgrounds and learning abilities, setting high expectations and fostering significant academic progress in their classrooms.

The awards were presented in partnership with Freedom Bank, which generously provided a $500 prize to each honoree as a gesture of appreciation for their dedication and impact. This collaboration underscores the community’s commitment to celebrating educational excellence.

The establishment of this annual recognition program reflects SWSC’s ongoing efforts to acknowledge and support outstanding educators within the district. With a student enrollment of approximately 1,965 and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, the district emphasizes academic achievement and community engagement.

This new tradition sets the tone for future celebrations of teaching excellence, highlighting the vital role educators play in shaping the academic and personal growth of their students.