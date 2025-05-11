Recent rainfall has caused water levels at Patoka Lake to rise significantly, leading to concerns about bridge clearance for boaters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Patoka Lake officials are urging caution for those planning to take motorized boats out in the coming days.

Based on monitoring data and historical trends, officials note that when lake levels reach between 543.0 and 544.0 feet, navigating under bridges becomes challenging for most motorized boats. Pontoons may still pass if their canopies are removed or lowered, while smaller vessels such as Jon boats and certain bass boats can generally still clear. However, once levels exceed 544.0 feet, bridge clearance becomes nearly impossible for motorized craft, with a high risk of boats becoming stuck or damaged.

Boaters are strongly encouraged to monitor real-time water conditions through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Patoka Lake Water Data portal. The site provides up-to-date figures on lake elevation, water inflow and outflow, storage, and recent precipitation totals.

Visitors planning to launch boats are advised to review conditions ahead of time, consider alternative launch routes, and stay vigilant to avoid potential hazards. Authorities emphasize the importance of preparation and safety during periods of elevated water levels.

For more information please visit the Patoka Lake Facebook page.