Spencer County, Indiana, recently honored its correctional officers with a series of heartfelt tributes during National Correctional Officers Week last week. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office led the celebrations, highlighting the dedication and hard work of these essential personnel through various social media posts.

Throughout the week, the Sheriff’s Office spotlighted individual officers, acknowledging their vital roles in maintaining safety and security within the county’s facilities. Special attention was given to the female officers, recognizing their strength and commitment to the community.

The department also expressed gratitude to the officers who serve as courthouse guardians, emphasizing their importance in the judicial process. Additionally, the 2nd and 3rd shift crews received commendations for their unwavering dedication during less visible hours.

Community support was evident as Commissioner Mac Webb visited the Law Enforcement Center, bringing donuts to show appreciation for the officers’ service.

The week concluded with further acknowledgments of outstanding officers who contribute to the smooth operation of the county’s correctional facilities.

For a complete view of the tributes and celebrations, visit the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.