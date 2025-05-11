A recent study from California has found that more than half of Black and Latina women regularly use beauty products containing formaldehyde, a chemical linked to uterine cancer.

Researchers from Los Angeles tracked 70 women’s personal care product usage for one week, documenting ingredients through product label photographs. The findings revealed that 53 percent of participants used beauty products containing formaldehyde, which was identified in various items, including soap, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, eyeliner, and eyelash glue.

The findings have significance for Indiana, where similar demographic patterns of beauty product usage exist. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, uterine cancer rates have shown concerning trends in minority communities across the state in recent years. Public health experts in Indianapolis have begun promoting awareness about potentially harmful ingredients in personal care products, particularly those marketed toward women of color.

Indiana University researchers have previously highlighted disparities in chemical exposure through consumer products, noting that marketing of certain beauty items often targets specific racial and ethnic groups with products that may contain higher levels of concerning chemicals.

Health advocates recommend that consumers carefully review product labels and seek out formaldehyde-free alternatives for regular personal care needs.