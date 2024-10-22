Billy “Joe” Boyd, Jr., 70, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at The Timbers of Jasper.

He was born August 24, 1954, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Billy Joe Boyd, Sr. and Lorene Emma (Taylor) Boyd. He married Diane Burgdorf on October 31, 2005. He worked at Holland Dairy and delivered papers for The Huntingburg Press. He loved Colts Football, NASCAR, and St. Louis Cardinals. Joe also enjoyed playing darts and going to the demolition derby. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Boyd; and sister Vickie Boyd.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Boyd of Huntingburg; two daughters, Tonya Boyd of Bretzville and Krys (Jim) Miller of Holland; sisters, Brenda Boyd of Evansville, Kathy (Michelle) Boyd of Elberfeld; one brother, John “Andy” (Medena) Boyd of Owensville; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com