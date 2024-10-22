Latest News

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Donates Protective Vest to Huntingburg PD’s K9 Romeo Old National Bancorp Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results Halloween Hootenanny to Offer a Day Full of Family Fun at West Boggs Park Jasper Community Arts Receives $14,000 Grant for In-School Artist Residency Program INDOT Announces Road Closure for State Road 237 in Crawford County

Billy “Joe” Boyd, Jr., 70, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at The Timbers of Jasper.

He was born August 24, 1954, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Billy Joe Boyd, Sr. and Lorene Emma (Taylor) Boyd.  He married Diane Burgdorf on October 31, 2005.  He worked at Holland Dairy and delivered papers for The Huntingburg Press. He loved Colts Football, NASCAR, and St. Louis Cardinals.  Joe also enjoyed playing darts and going to the demolition derby. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Boyd; and sister Vickie Boyd.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Boyd of Huntingburg; two daughters, Tonya Boyd of Bretzville and Krys (Jim) Miller of Holland; sisters, Brenda Boyd of Evansville, Kathy (Michelle) Boyd of Elberfeld; one brother, John “Andy” (Medena) Boyd of Owensville; and six grandchildren.

 A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post