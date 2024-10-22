Anna Marie Altmeyer, age 93, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on October 19, 2024, at her home.

She was born on August 22, 1931 to John and Freida (Wendholt) Begle in Jasper, Indiana. Known to all as “Annie”, she was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality. She was a cook at Southridge High School for many years. She loved to make people laugh, spending time with her family and going to her grandchildren’s sporting events. Annie enjoyed walking and, in her spare time, doing crafts and sewing. Annie is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ernie, Rich, Leroy Begle; and two sons-in-law, Keith Abell and Stan Gress.

Annie is survived by her children, Carla Klem of Huntingburg, Karen (John) Roth of VanAlstyne, Texas, Kristy Abell of Huntingburg, Terri (Jeff) Matthews of Huntingburg, Jeff (Annette) Altmeyer of Huntingburg, Julie Gress of Ireland; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Annie Altmeyer will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the mass at the funeral home. A parish rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.