Heather M. Bowers, 40, of Petersburg, has been charged with Vehicle Theft, a Level 6 Felony, following an investigation by the Petersburg Police Department. According to an affidavit filed by Corporal Taylor Deffendoll, with assistance from Corporal Ben Hess, Bowers allegedly coordinated the sale of a vehicle she did not own in an attempt to raise money for bond while already incarcerated on an unrelated matter.

The investigation began on April 26, 2025, when Central Dispatch received an inquiry from the vehicle’s registered owner. The owner told police he had permitted Roger McCord, who is also incarcerated, to use the vehicle. McCord had then allowed Bowers to use it.

Corporal Hess later found a Facebook Marketplace post advertising the vehicle for sale, with photos appearing to be taken outside Bowers’s residence. Further evidence was gathered through a review of Bowers’s jail communications and an interview conducted by Deffendoll and Pike County Prosecutor Darrin McDonald.

Based on the evidence, Bowers now faces a felony vehicle theft charge. Authorities remind the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and all charges at this stage are considered allegations.