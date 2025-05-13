The City of Loogootee has launched a new SMS text message alert system aimed at keeping residents informed during critical situations. This new service marks a major step in improving real-time communication between the city and its residents.

Designed for speed and accuracy, the system will deliver timely alerts related to tornado warnings, boil orders, traffic accidents on major routes, public utility advisories, and other public safety concerns. A key feature of the service is the automatic forwarding of Tornado Warnings issued by the National Weather Service specifically for the Loogootee area.

Residents can sign up for the alerts by visiting the official city website at loogootee.in.gov/sms. The sign-up process is quick, requiring users to enter their phone number and give consent to receive messages under the city’s privacy policy and terms of service.

City officials encourage all residents to enroll and stay connected for urgent updates that could affect their safety and daily life.