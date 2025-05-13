The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning Hoosiers to delete and report any suspicious text or email messages claiming to be about unpaid or past due tolls. According to INDOT, state agencies do not send toll-related messages via text.

Residents who receive such messages are urged to report them to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

INDOT also reminds the public that state agencies no longer use GovDelivery to distribute official messages. As of late 2024, communications are now sent through Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

To receive legitimate updates from INDOT, residents can sign up at alerts.indot.in.gov. Additional resources and guidance are available through the Indiana Office of Technology.