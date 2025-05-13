With support from a Martin County Community Foundation 30th Anniversary Surprise Grant, students from Loogootee Community Schools High School rolled up their sleeves for the 2025 Community Service Day. The event gave students the opportunity to give back to their community through a wide range of volunteer efforts.

Among the many service projects completed during the day were landscaping and performing for residents at Sycamore and Poplar Care Strategies, sorting recyclables at the recycling center, unloading trucks and stocking shelves at the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry, and cleaning and placing flags at Goodwill Cemetery.

Other efforts included landscaping at City Hall and West Boggs Park, washing police vehicles, cleaning the city park and pool, and helping maintain areas along Industrial Avenue. Students also moved and cleaned shelves at the Loogootee Public Library, landscaped and played with animals at the Humane Society, and cleaned the 4-H offices and surrounding grounds.

In addition, students washed school buses and picked up litter across the school campus.

Thanks to the Foundation’s grant and the students’ dedication, the day proved to be a rewarding and impactful experience for both the participants and the wider Loogootee community.