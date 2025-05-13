The St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366 will honor fallen veterans with a series of Memorial Day services on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
The morning will begin with coffee and donuts at 6:15 a.m. at the Post Home in St. Meinrad. The group will depart at 6:40 a.m. to begin a circuit of cemetery services across the region.
Memorial ceremonies will be held at the following locations, with all times listed in Central Daylight Time:
- 7:00 a.m. – St. Martin of Tours, Siberia
- 7:30 a.m. – Doolittle Mills
- 8:00 a.m. – Holy Cross, St. Croix
- 9:00 a.m. – St. Boniface, Fulda
- 9:20 a.m. – St. John’s Lutheran, Evanston
- 9:40 a.m. – St. John Chrysostom, New Boston
- 10:00 a.m. – Trinity United Church of Christ, Kratzburg
- 10:30 a.m. – St. Meinrad Cemetery, St. Meinrad
The public is invited to attend any or all of the services in remembrance of those who served and sacrificed.
