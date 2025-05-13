Crane Credit Union is alerting members about another wave of fraudulent text messages targeting individuals across southwestern Indiana. These messages may prompt recipients to click on a link and provide sensitive personal or banking information.

If anyone has responded to these messages or entered any information, they are urged to contact Crane Credit Union immediately to secure their account. Officials emphasize that members should never respond to suspicious messages and are encouraged to verify communication directly by calling or emailing the credit union.

Crane Credit Union serves members across several counties in the region, including Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, Parke, Pike, Posey, Spencer, and Warrick.