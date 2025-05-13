The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting for a proposed intersection improvement project at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W in Dubois County.

What: Public meeting for State Road 56 intersection improvement project.

When: Tuesday, May 20; doors open at 5:30 p.m. with formal presentation at 6 p.m.

Where: Shiloh Life Center; 1971 West State Road 56, Jasper, Indiana, 47546.

INDOT invites members of the public to this meeting to learn more about the project and interact with the project team during an open house, happening before and after the formal presentation. The public will have a chance to submit public comments for this project.

