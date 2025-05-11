Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the country based on milk volume, is optimistic about recent announcements concerning a new trade deal with the United Kingdom.

Because dairy cows make up a significant portion of the U.S. beef supply, reduced tariffs and increased market access to the United Kingdom are opportunities for growth for U.S. dairy cattle farmers.

Flexibility in the areas of sanitary and phytosanitary standards in the final negotiations will be an important issue in fully capturing the benefits outlined in the initial plan.

Additional access to send U.S. ethanol, made from grain grown by U.S. farmers, presents another opportunity for expanding market growth in a valuable export market.