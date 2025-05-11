Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Jasper Dubois Road and State Road 545. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, along with Deaconess EMS and the Dubois Fire Department, arrived at the scene shortly after the collision.

Both individuals on the motorcycle sustained injuries and were transported to Deaconess Memorial Hospital for treatment. One of the victims was later airlifted to a nearby trauma center due to the severity of their injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all motorists to remain vigilant and watch for motorcycles, especially as warmer temperatures lead to an increase in riders on the road.