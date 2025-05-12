Rumors circulating on social media have sparked growing concern over the future of the Teen Outback building in Huntingburg, leaving many in the community questioning what lies ahead for the long-standing youth facility. While no official decision has been announced, recent developments have cast doubt on the building’s future and prompted public responses from the City of Huntingburg and Teen Outback leadership.

The Teen Outback—formally known as the Huntingburg Teenage Canteen—has served local youth for nearly 30 years. It hosts a variety of programs, activities, and events for organizations, including Mentors for Youth, TRI-CAP, Dubois County Young Life, Girl Scouts, the Huntingburg Library Summer Program, A Kid’s Place, and many athletic teams from Southridge High School. The building is also rented for community events throughout the year and has become a staple in the lives of many young residents and families in the region.

In a recent social media post, the nonprofit organization shared that despite years of planning and fundraising to replace the aging roof, scheduled for 2025, their ability to move forward with the project has been halted. Although the Teen Outback is financially independent and receives no funding from the school system, the property and building are owned by the Southwest Dubois County School Corporation. As a result, Teen Outback leaders were advised to secure written approval from the school board before initiating any major repairs.

According to the post, at least one school board member has voiced support for demolishing the building, citing aesthetic concerns and long-term plans for additional parking near the adjacent Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium. This revelation has stirred concern among supporters, prompting the Teen Outback board to encourage residents to speak out in favor of preserving the building.

In response to the growing speculation, the City of Huntingburg issued its statement, clarifying that it has not been involved in any discussions regarding the future of the Teen Outback facility. The City emphasized that all decisions concerning the property fall under the sole authority of the Southwest Dubois County School Corporation.

As of now, the fate of the building—and the many programs it supports—rests with the school board. Until a final decision is made, the situation remains uncertain, with many in the community closely watching and hoping for a resolution that allows the Teen Outback to continue its mission for future generations.

You can view statements from both the City of Huntingburg and the Teen Outback by visiting their respective Facebook pages.