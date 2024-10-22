Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales recently announced the placement of new ‘Vote Here’ signage at polling locations across the state, underscoring key voter requirements to maintain the integrity of Indiana’s elections. The signs will clearly state that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in Indiana elections and that a valid photo ID is required for all voters.

The move is part of Secretary Morales' ongoing commitment to ensure the integrity and transparency of Indiana's elections. The new signs displayed in both English and Spanish, aim to provide clear guidance and uphold state laws protecting the sanctity of the vote.

County clerks have been notified of the new signage.

This initiative is one of several from the Morales administration aimed at increasing voter confidence and ensuring only eligible voters are voting in our elections.