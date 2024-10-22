Jasper Community Arts is excited to announce it has been awarded a $14,000 grant from the Dubois County Community Foundation through The Fund for Dubois County. This funding will support the organization’s in-school artist residency program, which aims to enhance the educational experience for students by integrating professional artists into classrooms across Dubois County.

The program focuses on blending creative expression with traditional academic subjects, allowing students to engage with a diverse group of artists from various disciplines. Through these residencies, students will develop critical thinking skills, problem-solving techniques, and new perspectives that extend beyond the classroom. The initiative underscores the essential role the arts play in cultivating well-rounded, innovative thinkers.

“We are deeply grateful to the Dubois County Community Foundation for supporting this initiative,” said Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Community Arts. “These artist residencies offer more than just arts education. They allow students to experience the arts in ways that deepen their engagement with all aspects of learning. The program will have a lasting impact on their development as individuals and creative thinkers.”

The artist residency program is part of Jasper Community Arts’ broader mission to enhance educational environments and foster community engagement through the arts. In addition to this initiative, the organization plans to offer performances, exhibitions, workshops, and special events aimed at making the arts an integral part of life in Dubois County.

For more information on the artist residency program and other upcoming events, visit the Jasper Community Arts website at www.jasperarts.org or contact them at (812) 482-3070.