John L. Schnieders, age 75, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away after a 10-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer, surrounded by family at 10:42 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

John was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on February 14, 1949, to James E. and Mercedes “Patty” (Merkley) Schnieders. He married Eileen Wehr on October 16, 1976, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana.

He was a 1967 graduate of St. Ferdinand High School in Ferdinand, Indiana.

He retired from the Southern Railway where he had been a railway mechanic for several years. He also worked on the interstate and I-64 construction, worked in the coal mine, and for the Dubois County Highway Department.

John was very proud of his sons and grandsons, and very much enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also had a special passion for welding and collecting and working on tools. He enjoyed going to flea markets, auctions, and finding “sleepers” or a good deal; he especially loved going to swap meets with his sons, and his brother, Jim. He was an avid deer hunter, and has two deer in the state record books. John shared many memories and was a great joke and storyteller.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony Community Center, the NRA, and the Schnellville Conservation Club.

Surviving are his wife, Eileen Schnieders, St. Anthony, IN, two sons, Marty Schnieders, St. Anthony, IN, and Jesse Schnieders, St. Anthony, IN, two grandsons, Jarrett and Jackson Schnieders, one brother, Jim (Carla) Schnieders, Ferdinand, IN, one sister, Paula Adams, Winslow, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by one sister, Diane White, and an infant niece, Christa Schnieders.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center and the Franciscan Health Bone Marrow Transplant Team at Indianapolis.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John L. Schnieders will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Friday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, Lange Fuhs Cancer Center, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com.