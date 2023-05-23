Latest News

Jean A. Schwinghammer, age 86, of Huntingburg, passed away at 8:11 p.m., on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at her residence.

She was born July 24, 1936, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Edward and Hallie (Berry) Hanselman.  Jean worked as a pediatric nurse and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Schwinghammer; her parents; and three siblings, Jack Hanselman, James Hanselman, and Barbara Tucker.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Kristy Nelson) Schwinghammer of Huntingburg; one sister, Brenda Klingo of Florida; by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Jean Schwinghammer will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Wednesday.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

