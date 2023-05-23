Kaitlyn Neukam joins Kelly & Cy of the Dubois County Humane Society to talk about this week’s Pets of the Week, a litter of kittens.
For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org
Stock media provided by Pond5.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Kaitlyn Neukam joins Kelly & Cy of the Dubois County Humane Society to talk about this week’s Pets of the Week, a litter of kittens.
For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org
Stock media provided by Pond5.