Kaitlyn Neukam joins Kelly & Cy of the Dubois County Humane Society to talk about this week’s Pets of the Week, a litter of kittens.

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org

Stock media provided by Pond5.

On By production@wjts.tv

