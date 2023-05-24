(Saint Croix, Indiana) Just before 11:00 o’clock yesterday morning the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was informed of two missing children in a rural area and contacted the Indiana State Police for assistance.

Multiple Southern Indiana law enforcement agencies responded to a home in the heavily wooded area of Orchard Road in Saint Croix to search for the five-year-old girl and three-year-old boy who reportedly left the residence at that location. Law enforcement agencies, volunteer firefighters several K-9 units with out-of-state agencies, and an Indiana State Police Helicopter canvassed the area in search of the children.

Just over an hour after receiving the initial report, at 12:51 p.m., the three-year-old boy was located in a heavily wooded area by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue personnel. One hour later, at 1:51 p.m., State Troopers located the five-year-old girl. EMS treated both children at the scene before releasing the pair to their parents.

Locating the children safely was a combined effort from at least four county agencies, multiple law enforcement agencies, and 9 other state conservation agencies.