DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 56 in Hillham.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 15, crews will begin restricting traffic on State Road 56 near North Hillham Road NW. Construction will allow crews to perform bridge deck overlay operations. Work is expected to last through the end of May, depending on the weather.

Work will begin on eastbound lanes, with traffic utilizing westbound lanes. A temporary traffic signal will be utilized to control traffic flow. Once completed, work will move to westbound lanes, with traffic using eastbound lanes. A 12-foot restriction will be in place during restrictions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

