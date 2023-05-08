WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 66 near Evansville.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 16, crews will begin periodic east and westbound lane closures for State Road 66 at Grimm Road. These restrictions are to allow for the installation of temporary traffic signals at the intersection. Once complete, these traffic signals will help to improve traffic flow as work begins on intersection improvements at State Road 66 and Epworth Road.

Signal installation is expected to last through mid-June. Traffic restrictions will be limited to low-traffic volume hours.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Southwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: