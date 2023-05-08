Donald Ray Mendel, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Donald was born in Evansville, Indiana, on May 7, 1955, to Maurice and Eileen (Turner) Mendel.

He was a graduate of Indiana School for the Deaf.

He had previously worked at Jasper Cabinet from 1975-1995 and then worked at Walmart in Jasper from 2005-2015.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He was one of the Founding members of the Connections Deaf Centers, where he was the current president.

Donald’s heart was as big as his hug. He also loved all things Christmas and Disney. He was an avid Jasper High School, I.U. Football and Basketball, Indianapolis Colts, and Indiana Pacers fan.

Surviving are one sister, Mary Lee Mendel, Jasper, IN, one aunt, Dawn Priest, Evansville, IN, and several cousins.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Friday, May 19, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Connections Deaf Centers, INC. at P.O. Box 2211, Evansville, IN 47728.

