Janet Roller, 61, of Derby, passed away on Sunday, April 30th at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born September 14, 1959, in Ferdinand to Jacob “Jack” and Barbara Schuetter. Janet married Jeff Roller on February 14, 1989, in Muncie.

Janet loved to travel to Colorado and North Carolina to spend time with her daughters and grandchildren. She loved being outdoors, boating on the Ohio River, gardening, and visiting with family and friends. Janet also enjoyed live music and concerts.

Janet is survived by her husband, Jeff Roller of Derby; two daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Torres of Colorado and Jordan (Colton) Roberts of North Carolina; her mother, Barbara Henning of Ferdinand; grandchildren, Kayla and Avery Torres of Colorado; sisters, Chris (Shawn) Becher and Connie (Dave) Spinner both of Ferdinand; sisters-in-law, Angie (Keith) Schwenk of Ferdinand, Max Schuetter of Santa Claus and Vicki Grafflin of Richmond. Janet was preceded in death by her father, Jacob “Jack” Schuetter, three brothers, John “Pup”, William “Bill” and George Schuetter; her maternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Ruhe.

Funeral services for Janet will be Friday at 11:00 AM ET at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM ET until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Midwest Foodbank at 6450 South, Belmont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46217. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com