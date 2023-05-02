Jonathan M. Himsel, 54, died on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama with his family nearby. Jon was born in Washington, Indiana on June 1, 1968, to Delbert “Junie” and Sharon Himsel. He grew up in Ireland, Indiana, and was confirmed in the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Jon graduated from Jasper High School where he excelled in anything musical, including four years on the drumline of the marching band. He had perfect pitch. He received a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Southern Indiana and a master’s degree in the same field

from Butler University in Indianapolis. Over the years, Jon worked in radio production, performed as a keyboard player and vocalist for Band X, and wrote and recorded his own music.

Jon served as an instructor of communications at St. Meinrad College, St. Meinrad, Indiana, until it closed in 1998. Jon went on to teach communications at

Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama for over 23 years. In that role, Jon guided multiple students to careers in radio and television. His students praised his knowledge, wit, and deep desire to see them succeed.

Jon’s wife Carol (Coon) Himsel survives him. Other family members surviving him are his father; his siblings, Julie (Himsel) Williams, Scott Himsel, and Amy (Himsel) Radecki; his in-laws, Charles and Barbara Coon; his sisters- and brothers-in-law

Sherry (Coon) Helms, Randy Coon, and Sidney Coon; his nieces and nephews, Amanda and Darcee Berg, Sadie and Theodore Radecki, Grant Ebert, Lindsey Barrett, Mary Ann Coon; and his great nephew, Breccan Berg. Jon’s mother preceded him in death.

There will be two visitations for Jon: Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Rd, Montgomery, Alabama and Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT at Shiloh Church of Jasper, 1971 West State Road 56, Jasper, Indiana. A short funeral service will begin immediately after the May 6 visitation at the same location. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, 4060 W Shiloh Road, Jasper, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Cemetery- 7154 W 150 N, Jasper, IN, 47546 or to a favorite charity. Becher Kluesner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.becher.kluesner.com.