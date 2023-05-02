Latest News

(Solsberry, Indiana) The Greene County Sheriff’s Department contacted Indiana State Police and Crime Scene Investigators earlier this morning to assist with the investigation of clothing and remains that were reportedly found by a hunter.

Authorities say they’re now conducting a death investigation in the rural Greene County field, near Solsberry.

The investigation is ongoing and police request anyone with information contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. We’re following this story and will bring you updates as they’re available.

On By Joyce Murrell

