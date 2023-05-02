Delores Ann “Dee” Pfister Cassidy, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, great aunt, friend, tennis and card player, passed from this earthly life on May 1, 2023, in Jasper, Indiana. We are certain she was greeted enthusiastically by her Savior Jesus Christ, as well as her mother, father, beloved husband and son and many other much-loved family and friends who have gone before her.

She was born April 12, 1933 in El Paso, IL, to Lester and Helen Vogel Pfister. Dee graduated from the Academy of Our Lady High School in Peoria, IL, and received a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama at St. Mary of the Woods College, in Terre Haute, Indiana, where she met her husband, James Cassidy, who attended Indiana State University. She and James wed in 1955 in El Paso, Illinois, and moved to Jasper, IN, in 1957 to join his sister Marylou and her husband Ted Uland. Dee was strong in her Catholic faith and a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, where she attended mass most mornings for many years and was a member of the St. Anne’s Society.

Dee was very proud of her father’s role in developing hybrid seed corn during the Great Depression, and the resulting family business, Pfister Hybrid Seed Corn. In Jasper, she worked as an embroiderer for Siebert’s Clothing Store and later took a position as seamstress at Sterling’s/ Belles and Beaus Bridal Shop, where she fitted hundreds of brides and bridesmaids. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making fashionable clothing for herself, her daughter and granddaughters.

Dee never met a stranger– she was gracious and welcoming to all who entered her home. As her children were growing up, the Cassidy home was the center of activity for them and their friends and remained so throughout Dee’s life. A talented lady who enjoyed life to its fullest, she loved spending time with her family and friends, gardening, reading, walking, listening to and playing music, dancing, solving word puzzles, playing Bridge, Rummy, and other card games, and traveling around the world. She had visited many states and countries, including Italy, China, Russia, France, and many others. She was a founding member of the Jasper Ladies Tennis Club and continued playing tennis until her early 80s. She earned a Gold Life Master in Bridge and enjoyed teaching and playing many card games with family and friends. Dee also volunteered at the Jasper Library for many years and could often be seen taking a walk at the high school track while reading from her latest library book.

Dee is survived by her daughter, Catherine Volz, Jasper; her sons, Kevin, Houston, TX; Patrick (Mary), Fishers, IN; Timothy (Mary); and Christopher (Julia), both of Jasper. Her grandchildren, Angela (Rex); Jessica (Bryon); Michael (Kalli); Todd; Kurt; Alex (Ian); Taylor; Elise; Tara; Collin; and Grace; her great-grandchildren, Cassius (Mai); Cadence; Camruk; Cali; Cazvina and Jesse; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are: her son, James Cassidy; her parents; her brothers, Jerome, Walter, and Daniel, and their spouses; her sisters, Josephine and Rosemary and her spouse; two infant siblings; and one infant great-granddaughter.

Funeral services for Delores Ann Cassidy will be held on Friday, May 5th at [time] at St. Joseph Church, Jasper, IN with visitation on [time] until time of services.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jasper, IN.