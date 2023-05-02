SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 245 near Santa Claus.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 8, crews will close State Road 245 near Santa Claus over Little Pigeon Creek. This closure will allow crews to perform a bridge deck overlay. The closure will occur between N County Road 600 East and County Road 125 East. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to U.S. 231 to State Road 162. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Motorists in Southwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: indot social media pages, or their mobile app.