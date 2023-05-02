The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council works to reduce substance abuse and the associated problems that come with it in efforts to enhance family and community life. Courtney (Hagedorn) Drew was recently hired as a Coordinator to assist in the organization’s mission.

Drew earned the group’s confidence with experience in the Coast Guard and through her 9-year employment at the Dubois County Security Center as a jailer. Throughout her employment at the Security Center, Courtney encountered and interacted with people who have substance use disorders. It was through these interactions Drew gained a deeper understanding of the root cause of substance misuse and what resources might aid a person’s sobriety.

Monthly meetings of the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council occur on the second Tuesday of every month, at 11:00 a.m. EST, in the Hickory Rooms of the Jasper Public Library. The public is invited to attend these gatherings to learn more about the organization and its efforts against substance misuse in Dubois County.