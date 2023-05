Broadband access has been expanded to 216 addresses in 18 Hoosier counties in Round 5 of the Indiana Connectivity Program. Internet providers carrying out the projects matched more than $1.4 million for a total of more than $2.2 million investment.

Of the 216 addresses awarded funds, 206 homes, and 10 businesses will benefit from expanded access to internet.

A list of county-by-county funds received in this round of the Indiana Connectivity Program is provided below.