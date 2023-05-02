The Holland American Legion will host a benefit on Saturday, May 13th, to raise funds for Barb Bullock as she battles cancer. Barb was diagnosed with Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast cancer on January 31st and will undergo chemotherapy, radiation, and a mastectomy throughout the next six months along with several trips to Texas for treatment over the next year.

Bullock’s sister, Nikki Arvin, has mobilized a community of donors and volunteers to establish this fundraising event for Barb. The May 13th gathering will include pulled pork sandwich meals served with baked beans, macaroni salad, potato salad, and drink for a cost of $15 a plate along with live music from noon until 2 p.m., a half-pot drawing, a bake sale, silent auction, and raffle for a cooler filled with 60 pounds of meat.

High-value items attendees can bid on during the silent auction include four homemade quilts, a golf package from Sultan’s Run valued at $380, and a Blackstone grill. Raffle tickets for a chance to walk away with the 60-pound cooler of meat can be purchased on the day of the event for $10. Tickets for smaller raffle items will be sold at $1 each or 6 for $5.

Meal tickets are only being sold in advance and organizers will not be selling additional tickets on May 13th. To purchase meal tickets, make a donation, or for more information, please contact Nikki Arvin by calling (812) 309-1353.