(Jasper, Indiana) – Food Truck Junkies get ready for Thursday, May 4th! The Downtown Chowdown will begin at 4 pm at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza. There will be thirteen food trucks, live music with Jon and Stacey, and yard games! There will be seating available in the shelter houses and plaza, but feel free to bring your own chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music!
Thank you to Smithville for sponsoring the 2023 Downtown Chowdowns!
Mobile Food Vendors:
Wood Capital Pizza (Jasper, IN) Pizza
Taqueria El Llano (Jasper, IN) Mexican food
Oink, Inc. Smokehouse (Jasper, IN) BBQ
Emerald Greens (Jasper, IN) Salad and Soups
Ben’s Soft Pretzels (Owensboro, KY) Soft pretzels
Calorita (Otwell, IN) Burgers and Nachos
Bert’s Quality Provisions (New Albany, IN) Slow-smoked meat
Acropolis (Evansville, IN) Greek food
Fistful of Tacos (New Albany, IN) Tacos
Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee (Evansville, IN) Coffee and cold beverages
Madi’s Main Squeeze (Jasper, IN) Unique Drinks
Kona Ice (Bloomington, IN) Shaved Ice
Sips and Snacks (Ferdinand, IN) Burgers and Snacks
Join Jasper Community Arts at First Thursdays, opening gallery reception, to appreciate art and mingle with friends! The reception begins at 5:00 pm.
Also, be sure to stop by the downtown merchants to see their unique window displays for the Jasper in Bloom in season! Celebrate your spring in downtown Jasper. For a full list of events, visit https://visitduboiscounty.com/jasper-in-bloom/
The Downtown Chowdown will be held the first Thursday of the month from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm starting on April 6th through October 5th, rain or shine, at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza.