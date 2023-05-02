(Jasper, Indiana) – Food Truck Junkies get ready for Thursday, May 4th! The Downtown Chowdown will begin at 4 pm at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza. There will be thirteen food trucks, live music with Jon and Stacey, and yard games! There will be seating available in the shelter houses and plaza, but feel free to bring your own chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music!

Thank you to Smithville for sponsoring the 2023 Downtown Chowdowns!

Mobile Food Vendors:

Wood Capital Pizza (Jasper, IN) Pizza

Taqueria El Llano (Jasper, IN) Mexican food

Oink, Inc. Smokehouse (Jasper, IN) BBQ

Emerald Greens (Jasper, IN) Salad and Soups

Ben’s Soft Pretzels (Owensboro, KY) Soft pretzels

Calorita (Otwell, IN) Burgers and Nachos

Bert’s Quality Provisions (New Albany, IN) Slow-smoked meat

Acropolis (Evansville, IN) Greek food

Fistful of Tacos (New Albany, IN) Tacos

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee (Evansville, IN) Coffee and cold beverages

Madi’s Main Squeeze (Jasper, IN) Unique Drinks

Kona Ice (Bloomington, IN) Shaved Ice

Sips and Snacks (Ferdinand, IN) Burgers and Snacks

Join Jasper Community Arts at First Thursdays, opening gallery reception, to appreciate art and mingle with friends! The reception begins at 5:00 pm.

Also, be sure to stop by the downtown merchants to see their unique window displays for the Jasper in Bloom in season! Celebrate your spring in downtown Jasper. For a full list of events, visit https://visitduboiscounty.com/jasper-in-bloom/

The Downtown Chowdown will be held the first Thursday of the month from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm starting on April 6th through October 5th, rain or shine, at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza.