Memorial Hospital Foundation recently announced the recipients of their 2023 scholarships:

The Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship awards $1,500 to a current Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (MHHCC) employee seeking to advance his/her nursing education. This year’s recipient was Lisa Martinez. Lisa has been employed at MHHCC since 2012 and currently works in our Surgery and Behavioral Health units. She plans to seek her BSN at Vincennes University Jasper.

The Lou Jerger Memorial Healthcare Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 was awarded to Clara Henderson, daughter of Catherine and Matt Henderson. Clara is a senior at Paoli Jr-Sr High School and plans to major in Family Sciences (Pre-Med) at The University of Kentucky.

The first of two recipients of the Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 was awarded to Madison Brunson, daughter of Melody and Dennis Brunson. Madison is a senior at Barr-Reeve High School and plans to major in Nursing at Indiana University.

The second recipient of the Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 was awarded to Tinley Jones, daughter of Tabitha and Timothy Jones. Tinley graduated from Tell City Jr-Sr High School in 2022, and is currently majoring in Nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.

The Bethany Volz Medical Staff Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 was awarded to Ty Kalb, son of Erin Kalb and the late Blake Kalb. Ty is a senior at Northeast Dubois High School and plans to major in Biology (Pre-Physician Assistant) at Franklin College.

Memorial Hospital Foundation Nursing Scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each were awarded to three nursing students entering their fourth year of college. The recipients agree to work at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (MHHCC) for at least two years following graduation as a condition of receiving this scholarship.

The first recipient of this scholarship was Megan Gogel, daughter of Jodi and Dean Gogel. Megan, originally from Ferdinand, is a student at Indiana University Southeast and currently works as a Patient Care Technician at MHHCC in the Emergency Department. She will be a nurse extern this summer.

The second recipient of this scholarship was Breann Mehringer, daughter of Tammy and Mark Mehringer. Breann, originally from Jasper, is a student at the University of Southern Indiana and currently works as an Entry Screener at MHHCC. This summer, she will be a nurse extern.

The third recipient of this scholarship was Regan Mundy, daughter of Holly and Chad Mundy. Regan, originally from Jasper, is a student at the University of Southern Indiana and currently works as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Skilled Unit. This summer, she will be a nurse extern.



Memorial Hospital Foundation also awarded seven scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to students from counties in the Memorial Hospital service areas:

The Memorial Hospital Foundation Daviess County Scholarship was awarded to Katie Wagler, daughter of Phillis and Merlin Wagler. Katie was a 2021 graduate of Barr-Reeve High School and is currently majoring in Diagnostic Medical Sonography at the University of Southern Indiana.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation Dubois County Scholarship was awarded to Brailyn Whaley, daughter of Erin and Darrin Whaley. Brailyn is a senior at Jasper High School and plans to major in Psychology at the University of Southern Indiana.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation Martin County Scholarship was awarded to Savannah Stevens, daughter of Telesa and Nathan Stevens. Savannah is a senior at Shoals Jr-Sr High School and plans to major in Nursing at either Vincennes University Jasper or the University of Southern Indiana.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation Orange County Scholarship was awarded to Tinsley Moffat, daughter of Jamie and Monte Moffatt. Tinsley was a 2022 graduate of Paoli Jr-Sr High School and is currently majoring in Nursing at IUPUI.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation Pike County Scholarship was awarded to Jaize Mills, daughter of Jenni and Scott Mills. Jaize graduated from Pike Central High School in 2022, and is currently majoring in Nursing at Vincennes University.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation Perry County Scholarship was awarded to Jadyn Smith, daughter of Amy and Jeffrey Smith. Jadyn is a senior at Perry Central Jr-Sr High School and plans to major in Exercise Science (pre-Physical Therapy) at Indiana State University.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation Spencer County Scholarship was awarded to Abigail Ruxer, daughter of Angie and Todd Ruxer. Abigail graduated in 2021 from Heritage Hills High School and is currently majoring in Nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.

Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students who participated in the HOSA program.

The first recipient of the Memorial Hospital Foundation HOSA Scholarship was Kaitlyn Kline, daughter of Shanelle and Matthew Kline. Kaitlyn is a senior at Northeast Dubois High School and plans to major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography at the University of Southern Indiana.

The second recipient of the Memorial Hospital Foundation HOSA Scholarship was Tammy Lam, daughter of Tho Do and Pha Lam. Tammy is a senior at Jasper High School and plans to major in Biochemistry (Pre-Med) at Purdue University.

The Memorial Hospital Auxiliary awarded two scholarships at $1,000 each to active MHHCC volunteers.

The first recipient of the Magy Clark Volunteer Scholarship was Emma Betz, daughter of Tara and Chris Betz. Emma is a senior at Northeast Dubois High School and plans to major in Agriculture Education at Western Kentucky University.

The second recipient of the Magy Clark Volunteer Scholarship was Mya Englert, daughter of Brianne and Eric Englert. Mya is a senior at Forest Park Jr-Sr High School and plans to major in Biology (Pre-Med) at Indiana University.

The following scholarships are presented in partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation: