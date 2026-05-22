The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has recorded the April 2026 unemployment rate for Indiana as 3.2%. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for April was 4.3%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.2% compared to the national rate of 61.8%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,487,162.

April 2026 total private employment is 2,841,300 a decrease of 600 since March.

Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+4,200)

Private Educational & Health Services (+1,100)

Construction (+600)

As of April 30, 2026, there were 94,224 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on May 2, 2026, Indiana had 19,380 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

Individuals looking for work, training, or career information can find resources at in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.