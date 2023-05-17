The NFHS has approved significant changes regarding free throws when in the “bonus” for this upcoming season. The rule will make the team foul count restart every quarter, instead of after every half. The bonus will be given to each team when five or more fouls are committed within a given quarter. The “one-and-one” or “one and the bonus” will no longer take place. This rule will be used by the IHSAA and teams in Indiana. Below is the official release per the NFHS.

Beginning next year, high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the ‘bonus.’ This change to Rule 4-8-1 eliminates the one-and-one scenario and sets new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.

Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 24-26 in Indianapolis. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.

To view the full release from the NFHS click the link below.

https://www.nfhs.org/articles/free-throw-procedures-and-foul-administration-amended-in-2023-24-high-school-basketball-rules-changes/