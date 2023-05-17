Gloria M. Fierst, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Gloria was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 1, 1931, to William and Mayme (Buehler) Jasper. She married John J. Fierst on August 20, 1955, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on November 3, 2008.

She was a 1948 graduate of Jasper High School and was one of the last surviving members of the Golden Girls of the class.

She was a homemaker and had previously worked at Dr. Charles Klamer’s clinic and in the office of the Jasper Glove Company.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, St. Ann’s Society, Jasper D of I, American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary, Dubois County Museum, and a past member of the Philharmonic Society. She was a volunteer for 25 years at the Community Food Bank.

Gloria was an accomplished seamstress and pianist. She quilted and did a numerous amount of needlework and she enjoyed doing puzzles of all sorts. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and most especially being active in her grandchildren’s lives.

Surviving are four daughters, Mary (Paul) Wright, Alexandria, VA, Pat (Greg) Jacoby, Indianapolis, IN, Jennifer (Amy) Fierst, Indianapolis, IN, Carolyn (Ron) Mowat, Jasper, IN, three sons, Tom (Lana) Fierst, Jasper, IN, Mark (Sandy) Fierst, Jasper, IN, Mike (Felicia) Fierst, Indianapolis, IN, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one sister, Frances Harris.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria M. Fierst will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Community Food Bank, or to a favorite charity.

