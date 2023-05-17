Sean M. Scanlon, 47, of Adams, New York, died unexpectedly at his home on May 13, 2023.

Sean was born on May 27, 1975, in Evansville to Richard Scanlon and Kathleen (Capin) Luker. He graduated from Southridge High School, Huntingburg, in 1993. On July 3rd, he enlisted in the United States Army, making it a lifetime career, and was honorably discharged on January 13, 2001. He entered the US Army Reserves on October 16, 2002, until 2016 at which time he was called back to active duty for Enduring Freedom. Sean received numerous medals during his time serving our country. He retired from the Army Reserves in 2019 as Sergeant First Class. Sean currently worked as Military Pay Tech for the Department of the Army, at Fort Drum, New York.

He married Loralee Bisig on June 12, 2010, in Adams, NY. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was involved with the Boys Scouts as a young man and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Surviving are his wife, Loralee and his son, Aaron of Watkins Glen, NY; a stepson, Kirk (Sabryne) Smith of Adams NY; his mother and stepfather Kathleen and John Luker of Huntingburg, Indiana, his father Rick (Diane) Scanlon, Jasper, Indiana; a stepbrother, Justin (Krystal) Luker; maternal grandparents John and Erma Luker, IN; Aunt Georgiana Pate; Uncles, Steve (Robin) Capin, Tom Tuley, William Scanlon, OK; and extended family.

Sean was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, George and Ann Capin; maternal grandmother, Betty Luker; Aunt Barbara Tuley; Uncle Jim Pate; Paternal grandparents, Andrew and Ellen Scanlon.

Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon– 2:00 PM, May 20, 2023, at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Watertown, New York followed by a military funeral with honors service at 2 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

Per Sean’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. for funeral expenses or a favorite charity.