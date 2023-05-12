Ruth King turns 100 Years old on May 12th, and it was quite a surprise for lots of members of the Dubois County community to learn that she previously had a pilot’s license, and was frequently flying the skies of Dubois County in the past.

On the morning of May 11th, 2023, friends, family, and more came to celebrate the larger-than-life milestone with Ruth by seeing her off in a plane ride, guided by pilot Tim Wehr, at the Huntingburg Airport.

Story by: Joyce Murrell

