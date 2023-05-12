Tell City Man Arrested in Connection with a Perry County Hit and Run that occurred Thursday Night on State Road 37.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office 35 year old Black Hensley was arrested late Thursday night and charged with Leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury accident, Level 3 Felony Leaving the scene of an accident-causing death, Level 3 Felony, 2 counts OWI causing death/serious bodily injury, level 4 Felony, and OWI with a prior conviction, Level 6 Felony

At approximately 9:03 pm, Central Dispatch was advised of a serious vehicle accident on State Road 37 near the intersection of New 237. Dispatch immediately contacted Law Enforcement, Perry County EMS, and Perry County Rescue. Upon arrival, we learned a scooter was traveling South on State Road 37 and had two occupants on the scooter. A truck pulling a trailer struck the rear of the scooter and failed to stop after striking the scooter. The suspect vehicle continued to travel South on State Rd. 37. We learned the occupants of the scooter was Miller Nix and Amity Smitson both of Tell City. From the investigation, we learned Amity Smitson was pronounced deceased on scene by the Perry County Coroner. Mr. Nix had serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by air.

After the investigation, it was learned that the vehicle that struck the scooter was a white in color Ford 350, driven by Blake A. Hensley of Tell City. The vehicle was later located at his residence in Tell City and law enforcement found apparent damage on the vehicle. Law enforcement then located Mr. Hensley at his residence where he was taken into custody. Mr. Hensley was later booked into the Perry County Detention Center.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tell City Police Department, Central Dispatch, Indiana State Police, Perry County EMS, Perry County Fire/Rescue, Tell City Fire Department, Perry County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Valley Towing, INDOT, Air Evac and Spencer County EMS.