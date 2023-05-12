Glen Sanders, age 65, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Mazatlan Sharp Hospital in Mexico.

Glen was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 7, 1958, to Leon and Patricia (Stubbs) Sanders. He married Carol Montgomery on August 2, 1980.

He was a 1976 graduate of Forest Park High School.

After high school, Glen worked at Kimball International. Then after 28 years of service, he retired from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department. He also worked part-time for the Schnellville Mill.

Glen enjoyed farming, playing cards, camping, riding motorcycles, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife Carol Sanders, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Toni (David) Kane, Thompson, OH, and one son Steve (Melissa) Sanders, Mentor, IN, four grandchildren, Brandon and Gavin Kane, and Ava and Bella Sanders, and one brother, Curtis (Margie) Sanders, Mentor, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one sister, Judy Sanders.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Glen Sanders will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Mentor Cemetery in Mentor, Indiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

