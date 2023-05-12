Delbert C. Mathies, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, went to his eternal resting place at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Delbert was born in Dubois, Indiana, on March 2, 1936, to Fred and Eleanor (Stemle) Mathies. He married Patricia “Pat” Stenftenagel on July 6, 1957, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

He was a 1954 Dubois High School graduate.

He retired after 43 years as a product manager at the Design Institute of America and was also a part-time farmer.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and volunteered at the church picnics. He and his wife received the Brute Award.

He was an avid fan of IU Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed fishing, boating, mushroom hunting, growing pumpkins, and playing cards- especially Euchre, Sheephead, and Cinch. He enjoyed spending time with his family and following his grandchildren in their sporting events. He was their biggest fan.

Delbert had dialysis treatment for over 6 years at DaVita.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia “Pat” Mathies, Jasper, IN, three daughters; Angela (David) Hildenbrand, Pam (Brian) Seibert, Lori (Kevin) Voges, two sons; Doug (Jeana) Mathies and David (Babette) Mathies, 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren on the way.

He is preceded in death by two brothers; Robert and Elmer Mathies, one sister; Mary Lee Lueken, and a sister who died in infancy; Betty Jean Mathies.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Delbert C. Mathies will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time on Tuesday, May 16, at Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

