The Lilly Endowment Inc. launched the Nurturing Children Initiative in 2022 as a commitment to supporting efforts to strengthen and form religious education for children. As one of twenty-six organizations taking part in the campaign, Saint Meinrad Archabbey was granted $1.25 million through the initiative as support for the “Children’s Revival of Participation at Sunday Mass” project.

This project aims to increase parishes’ abilities to incorporate children’s leadership and worship into Sunday Masses with the help of various experts who will assist with invigorating music, movement, preaching, and praying in age-appropriate ways for kids.

Saint Meinrad will seek 10-15 partner parishes that are eager to make their services the source and summit of all faith-nurturing activities for children. Participating institutions will implement their first revival efforts in 2024 as the National Eucharistic Revival moves from its Year of Parish Revival to a Year of Mission.

If you’d like to inquire about becoming a partner parish in the Children’s Revival Project or wish to have more information, contact nmarx@saintmeinrad.edu.